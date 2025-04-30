Notorious 1980s Millionaire Serial Killer Raced Porsches In His Spare Time

The 12 Hours of Sebring in 1983 will go down in history as one of the strangest races ever run. A fan allegedly stole the pace car during the week leading up to the race to get groceries, alligators and hitch-hikers were reported on track by drivers, and a GTO-classed car won the race outright over the then-new faster GTPs. With 84 cars on the grid it was the largest Sebring race in history, which caused the track to run out of fuel before the end of the event. All of these fun pieces of racing lore are tainted by one macabre fact, the GTU-classed #68 Porsche was piloted by Australian-born Floridian Christopher Wilder, reports USA Today, who would soon find himself at the top of the FBI's most-wanted list.

Wilder, the millionaire co-owner of Sawtel Construction, raced Porsches for two seasons in some of the biggest international endurance races of the era. But before he ever sat on an IMSA grid he had already been suspected of raping at least eight teenagers and pre-teens dating back 22 years. It wasn't until Wilder escalated his despicable acts to a seven-week cross-country kidnapping, torture, rape and murder spree that he was tracked down by authorities and killed in a shootout near the Canadian border. Wilder entered his Porsche for a second run at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1984, where his team finished 14th overall and 5th in class, but did not himself make the grid. He had already gone on the run using his business partner's name and credit cards to evade capture.