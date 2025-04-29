Kawasaki Let Me Ride Your Supercharged Hydrogen Bike

Kawasaki is experimenting with different technologies to power the future of two-wheeled fun, and while I deeply enjoyed the mildly flawed Ninja Hybrid, I am intrigued by the company's hydrogen-powered supercharged prototype. After testing in Japan for several months, the company brought its Ninja H2-based HySE hydrogen combustion bike to Le Mans for a demonstration run during the 24-hour motorcycle endurance race weekend.

The Ninja-based bike features special high-pressure hydrogen tanks where you'd normally find saddle bags, and while Kawasaki doesn't list a horsepower figure for the machine, it should easily clear the standard H2's 239.6 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque figures given hydrogen's higher specific energy than gasoline.

Kawasaki tossed test rider Matthias Hoeppner on the bike and trotted him around the 2.566 mile Le Mans circuit for the gathered motorcycle-mad masses. While the lap was not timed, the prototype appears to be bigger and bulkier than a typical H2, but not really any slower. Kawasaki claims the engine is even more responsive than its gasoline-powered counterpart, because hydrogen burns quicker and with a wider combustion range than even high-octane fuels. The engine effectively only emits water vapor, making this a carbon-neutral riding experience. Will hydrogen take over as the fuel of the future for motorcycles?