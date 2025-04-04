Honda Is Shipping A Hydrogen Fuel Cell With Lunar Ambitions To The International Space Station

As humanity ventures back to the Moon and further into the final frontier, space agencies and their contractors will have to devise methods to use available resources as efficiently as possible. Honda is bringing its hydrogen fuel cell expertise to the table with a new circulative renewable energy system. The automotive conglomerate plans on sending the core of its water electrolysis system to the International Space Station to verify its efficiency and reliability in microgravity. Honda's ultimate goal is to use its technology to support a lunar outpost.

Honda envisions its regenerative fuel cell system as a clean, sustainable and scalable closed loop. On the lunar surface, the system would operate in two different states depending on the time of day to continuously produce oxygen, hydrogen, and electricity. During the day, sunlight would generate electricity to power the system, converting water into hydrogen and oxygen. At night, the fuel cell would use hydrogen and excess oxygen to produce electricity. Water would be a byproduct during nighttime operations, closing the loop.