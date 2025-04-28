A Bright Yellow Viper With A Giant Wing Is Basically The 1990s On Four Wheels

While the Viper was conceived as a no-frills experience all ate up with motor, the final product delivered to dealerships was as bold and bright as the era in which it thrived. The snake-like shape told you just how dangerous it was, but the bright colors and simplicity fooled you into a sense of security and begged you to come out and play. Forget your worries about the stock market, the president's frequent scandalous lies, trade policy, or the rapidly shifting media landscape, it's the 1990s again, and they didn't have those kinds of problems back then! Climb aboard this Viper and drop the clutch, you'll disappear in a cloud of V10-powered tire smoke.

Craigslist

This particular Viper appears to have been modified to a reasonably period-correct level, with the aftermarket wing stuck on the back there. I actually kind of like it better with the wing, it adds a level of complexity, balance, and seriousness to the design of the car that it needed. Inside the car is one modification that I would instantly undo if this car were mine, the anachronistic Alpine stereo head unit. There should almost certainly be a tape deck in the dash of this Viper, and you should keep a pencil in the glove box just in case. If you want to make this vibrant Viper yours, you can find it on Craigslist in Pittsburgh for just $48,000. I don't think there's anything sold in the last decade that will give you the sensations that a 1995 Viper will, and anything even approaching it would cost orders of magnitude more than $48,000. Just buy it, what's the worst that could happen? A dot-com boom and bust?