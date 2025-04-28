Let Engineering Explained Tell You How The McMurtry Spéirling Drives Upside Down, Because We Certainly Can't

I don't know if a single McMurtry Spéirling post has ever done well traffic-wise, but this thing is so cool, even the editors don't care. If we see Spéirling news, we post Spéirling news. I mean, we're talking about a 1,000-horsepower EV that looks like a Hot Wheels car, runs the quarter-mile in less than eight seconds and uses a Chaparral 2J–inspired active downforce system to destroy records.

And while other cars have allegedly generated enough downforce to drive upside down, no one had actually done it until a few weeks ago when McMurtry demonstrated that not only could the Spéirling drive upside down, it could also hang upside down while stationary. That's so awesome, I barely even care that it costs at least $1 million. I mean, there are plenty of other cars out there that cost more than the Spéirling, and not a single one of them can suspend itself from the ceiling like a vampire bat.

So, how does the Spéirling actually do it? The best I've got is that fans make suction, and suction makes the car stick. I may have gotten into Georgia Tech, but it was clear by the third time I had to take Calc 1 that math really wasn't my thing. Thankfully, our friend Jason Fenske actually does understand math, and he's here to do what he does best — explain engineering.