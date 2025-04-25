Pope Francis died recently, and the timing couldn't have been worse for JD Vance, who met with Pope Francis literally right before he died. Imagine the Pope clinging to life just so he can tell you to your face that you're a bad person. I wouldn't dare show my face in public again, and I'm not even Catholic. Now that they're in the process of choosing a new Pope, there's also a lot more attention on the Vatican, as well as the many reforms that the Cool Pope ushered in. At the same time, though, with all the reforms and the potential for even more change, I do have to ask — Why won't the Vatican let Formula 1 race inside its walls?

I mean, F1 is basically just for rich people, and the Catholic church has a ton of money, so it works on that level. More importantly, though, it would also be cool, and Catholicism could really use some help in that regard, especially now that the Cool Pope has shuffled off this mortal coil. Putting Interim Pope Kevin in charge of things was a good start, but it'll take a lot more than choosing Pope Pizzaballa to wash off the stink of, well, you know. And what better way is there to introduce a new generation to your religion than letting F1 race on the streets of your walled-off city-state?