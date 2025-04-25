Mazda Is Holding 2025 Miatas At Port For Computer Issues

Automakers are holding cars at port left and right over tariff worries, but Mazda is making the same move for a very different reason: Large numbers of the 2025 MX-5 Miata, quite possibly the greatest car on sale today, aren't actually on sale due to a possible issue with the car's vehicle control module. It's not exactly a recall, but more of a pre-call — a way to fix cars in that liminal space between leaving the factory and entering a buyer's driveway.

Mazda confirmed to The Drive that a vehicle control module in the Miata is to blame, though the automaker didn't further clarify what specific module was causing the issue, nor what the specific issue is. Modern cars are rife with computers, with Mazda's parts fiche containing nearly ten separate Miata "modules" that control various bits of the vehicle, and an issue in any one could be grounds for a recall. With this precall, Mazda avoids the hassle of notifying owners and ensuring everyone brings their cars in for repair.