Mazda Is Holding 2025 Miatas At Port For Computer Issues
Automakers are holding cars at port left and right over tariff worries, but Mazda is making the same move for a very different reason: Large numbers of the 2025 MX-5 Miata, quite possibly the greatest car on sale today, aren't actually on sale due to a possible issue with the car's vehicle control module. It's not exactly a recall, but more of a pre-call — a way to fix cars in that liminal space between leaving the factory and entering a buyer's driveway.
Mazda confirmed to The Drive that a vehicle control module in the Miata is to blame, though the automaker didn't further clarify what specific module was causing the issue, nor what the specific issue is. Modern cars are rife with computers, with Mazda's parts fiche containing nearly ten separate Miata "modules" that control various bits of the vehicle, and an issue in any one could be grounds for a recall. With this precall, Mazda avoids the hassle of notifying owners and ensuring everyone brings their cars in for repair.
Can we make precall a thing?
Miata buyers online are complaining about the delay, with many theorizing as to what the exact issue may be. Ultimately, though, it doesn't much matter — whatever the reason, those roadsters aren't making their way out to dealers and buyers can't enjoy the glory that is the MX-5. With any luck, given that the issue is confirmed to be with a control module, it's a problem Mazda can readily resolve with a software update.
These sorts of delays are frustrating, but they're often more convenient for all parties involved than a full-scale recall. Which would you rather do: Wait a bit longer to get your new car, or have to return it to the dealer shortly after purchase for a repair? Not that you really get the choice, of course. Once Mazda knows of an issue, the company can't exactly ship cars out to customers with a promise to fix things later.