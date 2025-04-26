Ford's Twin I-Beam Front Suspension Was A Simple But Genius Design

For the first few decades of the 20th century, pickup trucks were pretty primitive machines. Spartan cabs with little in the way of creature comforts, simple, torquey drivetrains, and solid axle front suspensions were the name of the game. After World War II, however, trucks started to get small luxuries like headliners, synchronized transmissions, and chrome trim as hand-me-downs from their more civilized coupe, sedan, and wagon cousins. Their underpinnings remained positively agricultural, however, until General Motors revolutionized truck suspension with the all-new front double wishbone setup for half-ton pickups.

See, up until then, the state of the art in pickup truck front suspension was the tried and true solid axle. It was basically a small I-beam with a wheel on each end suspended by, depending on the manufacturer and era, some combination of leaf springs, torsion rods, and shock absorbers. GM's double wishbone setup used a pair of wishbone shaped assemblies sprung by individual coil springs to isolate the front wheels from one another. This was far from a new technology, but it was new to trucks.

Meanwhile, in Dearborn, the big brains at the Ford Motor Company were busy at work on their own independent suspension design. Ford engineers started tinkering with an IFS for the company's F-series trucks in 1959, and GM's introduction of its double wishbone setup kicked the boys at Ford into overdrive. Finally, in 1965, Ford announced the twin I-beam front suspension — a technology that the company would use for the next five decades.