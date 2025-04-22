America's Last Simple Truck Is About To Go Plug-In Hybrid
If you ask me, the Nissan Frontier is the last totally simple pickup truck for sale in America. As far as I can tell, it's the only midsize truck that you can buy that doesn't have forced induction, some sort of hybrid component or a combination of the two. All you get is a tried-and-true 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6. Well, it's sure looking like that's about to change.
The next Nissan Frontier will be offered with a hybrid, and it could even merge with the midsize truck Nissan sells in other global markets, according to MotorTrend. The current third-generation Frontier, which has been on sale since the 2022 model year, just received a minor facelift for 2025. Many of its more complicated competitors, like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma and Chevy Colorado, have been fully redesigned in the last handful of years.
Even though the truck got some worthwhile improvements like a bigger touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a telescoping steering wheel, its powertrain was virtually unchanged. It's still the same V6 mated to a 9-speed automatic. It looks like that's about to change. Chief planning officer for Nissan in the Americas, Ponz Pandikuthira, told MotorTrend for the Frontier's lifecycle to "make sense and be compliant," it'll have to be electrified in some way.
A new (hybrid) frontier
Pandikuthira says we should expect the hybridized Frontier around 2028. Here's what else she told MT:
A plug-in hybrid makes the most sense to maintain towing capacity and body-on-frame ruggedness, meet emissions, and continue to offer a good day-to-day truck that is seen as unbreakable but stylish and polished enough to drive around town, Pandikuthira says. "To keep that full spectrum of use, I think a plug-in hybrid would be the ultimate solution. We're still working on it."
I've got no idea what sort of motor a hybrid Frontier would have. Nissan currently doesn't offer any hybrids across its model lineup in the U.S., but a Rogue Hybrid is expected to show up for 2026. I'm doubtful that will be the same motor we find in the Frontier Hybrid a few years from now. I also doubt it's going to be mated up to the 3.8-liter V6 in the current truck.
It's a bit of a bittersweet moment, for sure. Obviously, the current Frontier is a bit behind the times when it comes to powertrain tech, so it's good that there's a hybrid coming. However, it's sort of sad to see the final simple midsize truck bite the dust. Here's hoping Nissan can create a hybrid system that has been as robust as this V6.