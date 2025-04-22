America's Last Simple Truck Is About To Go Plug-In Hybrid

If you ask me, the Nissan Frontier is the last totally simple pickup truck for sale in America. As far as I can tell, it's the only midsize truck that you can buy that doesn't have forced induction, some sort of hybrid component or a combination of the two. All you get is a tried-and-true 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6. Well, it's sure looking like that's about to change.

The next Nissan Frontier will be offered with a hybrid, and it could even merge with the midsize truck Nissan sells in other global markets, according to MotorTrend. The current third-generation Frontier, which has been on sale since the 2022 model year, just received a minor facelift for 2025. Many of its more complicated competitors, like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma and Chevy Colorado, have been fully redesigned in the last handful of years.

Even though the truck got some worthwhile improvements like a bigger touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a telescoping steering wheel, its powertrain was virtually unchanged. It's still the same V6 mated to a 9-speed automatic. It looks like that's about to change. Chief planning officer for Nissan in the Americas, Ponz Pandikuthira, told MotorTrend for the Frontier's lifecycle to "make sense and be compliant," it'll have to be electrified in some way.