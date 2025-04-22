Michelin Put This Porsche 904 On Citroën Hydropneumatic Suspension And Used It To Test Tires For Decades

Porsche's ludicrously beautiful 904 Carrera GTS is among the coolest race cars of all time. With a lightweight fiberglass body and a rev-happy gear-driven twin-cam flat-four engine, it was a real zinger on the race track and on hillclimbs in the mid-1960s. I'm an absolute dork for 904s, so when I saw this car — chassis number 904-034 — at the Le Mans Museum back in 2014 and snapped the terrible iPhone 6 photo you see below, I was instantly intrigued by its story. This car has lived in my brain rent-free for over a decade, and I think I finally have the full grasp of its story — and what a story it is!

Bradley Brownell

The car was originally delivered to Herbert Müller in 1964, and was raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans among other events, before it was sold to world-record cyclist Roger Rivière who wanted to get into racing. When Rivière eventually realized how dangerous racing was, he quickly sold the car. That's where the story gets interesting, because it was purchased by famed French tire manufacturer Michelin.

Once in Michelin's care, the car was immediately shifted to tire test duty at the company's Ladoux test center, itself brand new from 1963. Michelin determined that it needed a car which could test hundreds of different types and sizes of tires, including the strength of tire sidewalls under stress. As a way to increase stress on the sidewalls, the car was fitted with then-new Citroën DS hydropneumatic suspension in order to vary the ride height and modify the center of mass.