All The Coolest Cars From The Ten Tenths Motor Club's Heritage Invitational Car Show
The Ten Tenths Motor Club officially opened over the weekend, with a new track and clubhouse close to Charlotte Motor Speedway. At the opening there was a little Trans-Am racing and the Heritage Invitational, a car show featuring a lineup of some seriously rare, incredibly valuable vehicles. Allegedly, the cars on display were worth a collective $500 million, and I fully believe it. Not only did they have one of the first Mercedes-AMG Ones in the U.S. on display — they had two. And that's before you even get to the vintage Ferraris.
The timing was almost too on the nose. A bunch of mega-millionaires showing off their toys, likely not even aware of the millions of people protesting in cities across the country over the damage done by the same politicians those owners had put in power. Will there be another Heritage Invitational next year? Maybe, but on the other hand, maybe not. Still, the cars themselves didn't do anything wrong, and I was already there, so let's take a look at some of the coolest cars they had on display, as well as the Hennessey Venom F5.
Porsche 911 Dakar
You know it's going to be an interesting show when an off-road Porsche 911 is one of the most normal cars on display.
Ruf SCR
This RUF looked and sounded absolutely incredible.
Lamborghini Revuelto
This or the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1?
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
If you're going to get a yellow Lamborghini, at least get one people can see you in.
Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster
Really, if you're going to get any Lamborghini, it should be a roadster.
Lamborghini Countach 5000QV
The rules are simple: If you see Lamborghini Countach, you photograph the Countach.
Lamborghini Espada
OK, if you buy an Espada, you're allowed to get a Lamborghini with a roof.
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport
Sure, it's just a 911, but it's one of only 77 911 GT3 R Rennsports ever built.
Black Mercedes-AMG One
The Mercedes-AMG One, everybody.
Silver Mercedes-AMG One
For some reason, I was not allowed to drive either AMG One they had at this show.
Ferrari LaFerrari
No one ever said the LaFerrari was pretty, but it sure is quick.
Ferrari Daytona SP3
The car is hideous, but at least it has a naturally aspirated V12?
Lamborghini Miura
It's hard to explain just how low the Miura sits if you aren't standing right next to it.
Lamborghini Sian
Should've sprung for the Roadster, but I guess when only 19 were ever built, it can be hard to get an allocation for one.
Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France
More Ferraris should be two-tone.
Porsche 962
Tell me the lions where the headlights should be aren't ridiculously cool.
Porsche 917K
I'm not sure there could possibly be a cooler way to go out than behind the wheel of a 917K.
BMW 3.0 CSL
It wasn't all that long ago that 206 horsepower was enough for a serious performance car. Now, you get more power from a Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid.
BMW M1
Allegedly, we could have had a new version of the M1, but we instead got the XM. Clearly, BMW made the right call.
Healey Silverstone Roadster
British roadsters can be a nightmare to keep running, but I've always had a soft spot for these Healeys.
Iso Rivolta IR 300
It's no Isetta, but everyone loves a good Iso.
Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder
You know there's a lot of money at a car show when including every single Ferrari 250 GT you saw would get repetitive.
AC 428 Frua Spyder
It really does look awkward from every single angle, but at least the paint looked nice.
Shelby GT500
I was just happy to see a Shelby Mustang that wasn't an Eleanor.
Lincoln Continental MK II
Officially, there were zero bodies in the trunk, but I'm not sure I believe that.
McLaren Senna GTR
I know the Senna's door window is controversial, but I just love the way these things look.
Hennessey Venom F5
I did see this F5 move under its own power at one point, so I will give it that.