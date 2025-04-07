All The Coolest Cars From The Ten Tenths Motor Club's Heritage Invitational Car Show

The Ten Tenths Motor Club officially opened over the weekend, with a new track and clubhouse close to Charlotte Motor Speedway. At the opening there was a little Trans-Am racing and the Heritage Invitational, a car show featuring a lineup of some seriously rare, incredibly valuable vehicles. Allegedly, the cars on display were worth a collective $500 million, and I fully believe it. Not only did they have one of the first Mercedes-AMG Ones in the U.S. on display — they had two. And that's before you even get to the vintage Ferraris.

The timing was almost too on the nose. A bunch of mega-millionaires showing off their toys, likely not even aware of the millions of people protesting in cities across the country over the damage done by the same politicians those owners had put in power. Will there be another Heritage Invitational next year? Maybe, but on the other hand, maybe not. Still, the cars themselves didn't do anything wrong, and I was already there, so let's take a look at some of the coolest cars they had on display, as well as the Hennessey Venom F5.