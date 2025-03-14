Boeing Jet Catches Fire On Colorado Runway, Passengers Evacuate Onto Wings
Twelve people were taken to the hospital after an American Airlines plane caught fire on the runway at Denver International Airport on Thursday. All 172 passengers onboard and six crew members evacuated once the fire broke out on the Boeing 737 aircraft.
The American Airlines flight took off from Colorado Springs on Thursday, bound for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, reports the BBC. Engine vibrations were reported by the flight crew, and it was diverted to Denver out of an abundance of caution.
Shortly after landing in Denver at 5:15 p.m. local time, the fire broke out while the Boeing 737-800 was taxiing on the tarmac at the airport. Smoke quickly filled the cabin and all passengers and crew were forced to evacuate.
Not an emergency
American flight 1006 notified air traffic controllers that the plane was experiencing issues in the air, but said it was not an emergency situation, reports the Independent. In recordings heard by the news outlet, the pilot can be heard reporting that the plane had "high engine vibration so we are cruising slower than normal," the site reports.
Shortly after the precautionary landing in Denver, the mood shifted and crews were heard shouting "Mayday! Mayday! Engine fire," over the airwaves. It's at this point that the evacuation was ordered and all 172 passengers left the plane via emergency exit slides or out onto the aircraft's wing.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the Independent reports that 12 passengers were taken to hospital as a result of minor injuries sustained in the incident. The fire onboard the aircraft was extinguished by later in the evening.
Quick and decisive action
No immediate cause for the blaze was identified by American Airlines or the Federal Aviation Administration. The airline issued a statement to thank emergency responders for their quick actions on the ground in Denver:
"We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority."
An investigation into the blaze was launched by the FAA almost as soon as the flames were extinguished. It adds to the mounting probes already underway at the administration following a spate of deadly plane crashes on American soil. The blaze in Denver follows a deadly crash in Washington D.C. that saw a passenger jet collide with a military helicopter, and a medical transport plane crashed in Pennsylvania killing everyone onboard.