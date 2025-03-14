Boeing Jet Catches Fire On Colorado Runway, Passengers Evacuate Onto Wings

Twelve people were taken to the hospital after an American Airlines plane caught fire on the runway at Denver International Airport on Thursday. All 172 passengers onboard and six crew members evacuated once the fire broke out on the Boeing 737 aircraft.

The American Airlines flight took off from Colorado Springs on Thursday, bound for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, reports the BBC. Engine vibrations were reported by the flight crew, and it was diverted to Denver out of an abundance of caution.

Shortly after landing in Denver at 5:15 p.m. local time, the fire broke out while the Boeing 737-800 was taxiing on the tarmac at the airport. Smoke quickly filled the cabin and all passengers and crew were forced to evacuate.