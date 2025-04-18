Pretend That Everything's Fine This Weekend With MotorWeek's '90s Retro Review Marathon

One of my favorite things about these single-decade Retro Review marathons is watching how drastically car technology, design, and performance changed and improved over the decade, and the nineties saw exponential growth in each of those areas. Heck, even the Teutonic stalwart Porsche 911 underwent arguably its most drastic changes in the decade, transitioning away from its air-cooled roots and hurtling into the future with the engineering wizardry of liquid cooling.

MotorWeek video reviews have the unique trait of being consistent over the course of decades, so there are virtually no surprises in these episodes which is good for our overstimulated 21st century brains. And unlike all of the videos in the MotorWeek Retro Reviews playlist on YouTube, these are complete episodes that include segments beyond the always-entertaining road tests. The full episodes really transport you to simpler times through coverage of auto shows when they were in their prime, and other very retro segments. So go ahead, reminisce a bit this weekend and tune in to MotorWeek's 1990s Retro Review Marathon.