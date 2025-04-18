Pretend That Everything's Fine This Weekend With MotorWeek's '90s Retro Review Marathon
So far this year, each day seems to hold new horrors that we never would have foreseen as possible even just the day prior. Even the joy of doomscrolling through social media on your phone has been sullied by pesky news outlets talking about the latest ways that democracy is failing, so what can you do that doesn't cost any money but helps you avoid the constant onslaught of negativity and fear? If you're anything like me, then maybe you'll find solace in the soothing baritone voice of John Davis at MotorWeek guiding aging car enthusiasts like us on a gentle and peaceful stroll down memory lane with its Retro Reviews. If you're looking for a way to occupy your time this weekend that mitigates, rather than contributes to the sense of impending doom, tune into the MotorWeek YouTube channel for a non-stop marathon of its retro car reviews, this time ranging in date from 1990 to 1999.
It's like eating your favorite comfort food
One of my favorite things about these single-decade Retro Review marathons is watching how drastically car technology, design, and performance changed and improved over the decade, and the nineties saw exponential growth in each of those areas. Heck, even the Teutonic stalwart Porsche 911 underwent arguably its most drastic changes in the decade, transitioning away from its air-cooled roots and hurtling into the future with the engineering wizardry of liquid cooling.
MotorWeek video reviews have the unique trait of being consistent over the course of decades, so there are virtually no surprises in these episodes which is good for our overstimulated 21st century brains. And unlike all of the videos in the MotorWeek Retro Reviews playlist on YouTube, these are complete episodes that include segments beyond the always-entertaining road tests. The full episodes really transport you to simpler times through coverage of auto shows when they were in their prime, and other very retro segments. So go ahead, reminisce a bit this weekend and tune in to MotorWeek's 1990s Retro Review Marathon.