At $16,000, Is This 1974 Ford Capri A Worthy Tribute?

Built as a salute to Ford's famous RS2600, today's Nice Price or No Dice Capri certainly looks the part. Let's decide if this old-school tribute needs an equally old-fashioned price.

Last Friday, we took a look at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 450 convertible that, between its body, canvas roof, and leather-swaddled interior, was a chef's kiss of a color palette. It also was packed to the gills with things like big screens in the dash, neck heaters in the seats, and a movable spoiler atop the windscreen to help keep the cabin gust-free, thus maintaining its occupants' expensive coifs. Overall, that extra-fancy Benz proved to be in great shape, but age and a lack of warranty for when any of its gadgets goes on the blink called into question its $37,900 price tag. Ultimately, the warranty worriers didn't win out, with the swank E eking out a narrow 53 percent Nice Price win.