At $19,500, Is This 1973 Mercury Capri An Isle Of Alright?

Heavily, but tastefully modified with a 302 V8 and the neatest digital dash you've ever seen, today's Nice Price or No Dice Capri could be the coolest cat at Cars and Coffee. That is, if the price tag doesn't cool our interest first.

Right now, Cadillac has 11 distinct models on offer, not counting the various and sundry badging variations. Of all those, exactly none is a removable hardtop two-seater convertible with Pininfarina styling. However, those exact specifications are available in the 1993 Cadillac Allante we looked at yesterday. Seemingly well-preserved albeit with little info to go on in the ad regarding its mechanical condition, that Allante also had the auspices of once being Cadillac's halo car. Not so angelic was the current owner's $11,000 asking price. That found little favor in either the comments or our voting, resulting in a 73 percent No Dice loss.

There's a tenuous connection between yesterday's Allante and the 1973 Mercury Capri we're looking at today. While not quite the wonder twins, both offer V8 power and each has a bit of Italian heritage, with the Allante having been built at a factory on the outskirts of Turin and the Mercury being named for an isle in the Campanian Archipelago in the Bay of Naples. See? It's like they're brothers.