At $37,900, Is This 2019 Mercedes E450 Convertible A Stylish Steal?

If classiness ever comes to call, it will probably arrive in something like today's Nice Price or No Dice Mercedes E450. Finished in Lunar Blue paint over a cabin swathed in cognac leather, it's about as swank a ride as one could imagine. Let's see if we can imagine paying what it will cost to experience it.

At a $3,800 asking, yesterday's 2005 Jaguar XJR offered a lot of cat for that cash. And with Jaguar presently trying to decide whether it wants to be a car company or a lifestyle influencer, our XJR felt like a comforting—albeit "veddy-British"—old friend. Combined, that led to a solid 82% Nice Price win.

Over the years, Jaguar's main competition has come from Germany, with Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz occupying many of the same niches as the British builder, often to greater success. Today, we're going to look at one of those cars and see what all the fuss is about.