You might be surprised to learn just how often car enthusiasts and automotive journalists will debate over what steering wheels are the best. Seriously, I have been in many heated conversations about steering wheels — which ones have the best (or worst) designs, which ones are the best (or worst) to use and hold, which ones feel the best (or worst)? It's usually hard to come to a consensus, too, as people can be aligned on so many aspects of a car but have varying tastes on the steering wheels.

That brought me to today's question. What's your favorite factory steering wheel design? The factory bit is important; this has gotta be a production car, so no Nardis or Momos unless it was original factory equipment, and concept cars are a whole other story. And I'm talking about form over function here specifically, I wanna know your favorite steering wheel design. If that just so happens to be a wheel you also think is great to use, then sure, but don't tell me about an ugly wheel that you think feels nice.