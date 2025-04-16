What's Your Favorite Factory Steering Wheel Design?
You might be surprised to learn just how often car enthusiasts and automotive journalists will debate over what steering wheels are the best. Seriously, I have been in many heated conversations about steering wheels — which ones have the best (or worst) designs, which ones are the best (or worst) to use and hold, which ones feel the best (or worst)? It's usually hard to come to a consensus, too, as people can be aligned on so many aspects of a car but have varying tastes on the steering wheels.
That brought me to today's question. What's your favorite factory steering wheel design? The factory bit is important; this has gotta be a production car, so no Nardis or Momos unless it was original factory equipment, and concept cars are a whole other story. And I'm talking about form over function here specifically, I wanna know your favorite steering wheel design. If that just so happens to be a wheel you also think is great to use, then sure, but don't tell me about an ugly wheel that you think feels nice.
My pick is a no-brainer
Even just restricting myself to steering wheels from the past few years there would be a lot to choose from, like the DS N°8's headcrab-shaped wheel or one of the many strange two-spoke wheels from companies like Genesis and BMW. I just have to give it to the Bugatti Tourbillon, though, especially seeing it in person last summer. The Tourbillon has an absolutely wild fixed-hub steering wheel, with a chronograph-like gauge cluster attached to the hub and a small airbag cover. Only the thin rim of the wheel actually twists around, and the controls at the 9 and 3 marks are wonderfully designed. And notice how the spokes of the wheel are at 12 and 6? The whole thing looks great, I think, especially in a good two-tone color scheme. When you're buying a $4 million hypercar with a hybrid V16 engine, this is the kind of bananas steering wheel I want to see.
So, Jalopnik readers, what's your favorite factory steering wheel design? Let me know in the comments and I'll round up the best ones later this week.