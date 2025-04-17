Rolls-Royce's Chess Set Is As Beautiful And Over-Engineered As Its Cars

High-end luxury car companies sell all kinds of random overdesigned stuff, and I'm not even talking about accessories for the cars themselves. Mercedes-Maybach will sell you branded horse saddles, Porsche Design will build you a custom kitchen, and Bugatti has a $300,000 pool table that has gyroscopic self-leveling so you can play on your yacht. As you might expect, Rolls-Royce has a massive accessory catalog that includes everything from picnic sets and cigar humidors to camping gear and fountain pens. Rolls-Royce's latest creation is simply called the Chess Set, and it's described by accessories designer Nick Abrams as being "a contemporary work of art in its own right, as well as a practical, playable game."

Abrams says many Rolls-Royce customers enjoy chess "often at an extremely high level," so this chess set was "a natural evolution of the sense of hosting and occasion that defines the Rolls-Royce experience. While some of the most extravagant Rolls-Royce accessories are meant to be put in your car's trunk, like the champagne chest, the chess set is meant to be placed in your home so you can play with your friends and family — after all, Rolls-Royce says this set is "a contemporary expression of one of the world's most revered games of strategy that transcends cultures and generations, echoing the spirit of hosting and shared experience that defines the marque's other lifestyle offerings."