Less Honking, Faster Trips, Fewer Injuries: Is There Anything NYC's Congestion Relief Pricing Can't Do?

While plenty of other cities around the world have successfully implemented congestion relief charges to cut down on traffic and pollution, New York City is the first and only U.S. city to give it a try. It's also one of the few cities in the country with a public transportation system that's good enough to make such an idea possible in the first place. Despite being in the works for years, congestion relief pricing proved to be plenty controversial before it went into effect. So, 100 days in, how's Manhattan's little experiment going? Better than most people could possibly imagine, Curbed reports.

In fact, while fewer cars in the city means life has improved for the people who actually live in New York, the people who still drive into work instead of taking public transportation have also benefited. After all, less traffic means faster travel times, which means car commuters spend less time sitting in traffic. At rush hour, the Holland Tunnel, for example, saw delays drop by 65%, while travel time through the tunnel is down 48%. With fewer cars in the city, MTA Deputy Chief Juliette Michaelson told Curbed doctors have reported fewer late patients, and delivery drivers claim they're "[saving] so much time."

On top of that, while support for congestion pricing has risen across the board, a recent Morning Consult poll found the people most in favor of the program were actually the ones who drive into the congestion relief zone the most. As Michaelson put it, "The people who oppose it are folks who live upstate or don't come in."