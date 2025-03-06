Everyone Who Claims Congestion Pricing Is Elitist Or Bad For The Working Poor Is Lying To You

Of course, if something is unequivocally good, Musk and Trump can't resist breaking it, and less than a month after taking office, they sent in former Real World castmember Sean Duffy to kill it. Because of course they did. And wouldn't you know it, when Duffy declared takesey-backsies, he relied on the same disingenuous "this will hurt the working poor" argument that's already been debunked. "the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways. It's backwards and unfair," Duffy said in his statement.

As the Secretary of Transportation, Duffy knows congestion relief pricing works. It isn't like we're talking about anything particularly new or complicated here. It's worked in other cities, and it's working in New York. Then again, he's a Republican, and undermining good things until they start to break so they can justify getting rid of them later is their default setting.

Unlike national Democratic leadership, however, congestion pricing supporters aren't giving up and hoping Trump goes away. Just yesterday, Earthjustice, a pro-environmental legal group, announced that the Riders Alliance and the Sierra Club had filed to join the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in a lawsuit against Musk and Trump's Department of Transportation. While the MTA's initial lawsuit claims the administration illegally reneged on the congestion pricing authorization agreement, the new suit adds two claims that focus on the flawed arguments in Duffy's statement on the program's termination. Despite Duffy's claim that he discovered a secret loophole in the law that meant congestion pricing had never actually been approved, the new lawsuit alleges Duffy made a series of legal errors in his rush to find any excuse that might allow the Trump administration to kill it.

"In its rush to end congestion pricing, the Trump administration is selling a flimsy excuse to try and make an end run around what the laws require," Dror Ladin, Senior Attorney at Earthjustice, said in a statement. "But the administration's explanations don't add up, and we're confident that the courts are going to see through them just as easily as most New Yorkers do."