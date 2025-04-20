Are You Safe If Your Car Gets Struck By Lightning?

There's an urban legend that says a car's rubber tires will protect it from getting struck by lightning. Unfortunately, that nugget simply isn't true. Rubber is a good insulator at lower voltages, but stopping the energy from a lightning bolt is too much to ask. So what does happen if a vehicle gets struck by lightning? The outcome can vary widely based on not just the type of car, but also the type of lightning.

Normally, air insulates the electrical charges in clouds from those on the ground. But according to the National Weather Service, "when the differences in charges becomes too great, this insulating capacity of the air breaks down and there is a rapid discharge of electricity that we know as lightning."

Even though most cars are made primarily from metal, they're actually a very safe space during lightning storms. That's because, like when airplanes get struck by lightning, the electrical current takes the path of least resistance around the exterior shell of the vehicle on its way to the ground, leaving the occupants untouched. In essence, the vehicle acts as a giant Faraday cage.