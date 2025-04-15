Airplane Toilets Are Crammed Full Of Crap That Doesn't Belong In There

Despite having to fly for work frequently, I absolutely refuse to use airplane toilets unless I'm going to Europe in which case it simply can't be helped. These crammed monotone grey torture chambers are the most humiliating way to move your bowels, and make even the relief of an empty bladder feel ominous. In an effort to cram two more rows in a 747 the airplane bathroom has gotten smaller with each successive redesign. It's no wonder that some passengers are using these toilets as trash cans, because the actual trash can has become no larger than a mail slot, and it's seemingly always stuffed to the brim with snot tissues or some stranger's gross detritus. And why is it constantly wet in there?

But where else are you going to put your kid's dirty diapers, or a bullet that accidentally hitched a ride through the rigorous security standards of the Transportation Security Administration, or an unopened 5-hour energy bottle? OK, some of these make more sense than others. Brent Wells, president of Iliff Aircraft ATA 38, a company that repairs broken and clogged airplane waste systems, recently spoke to the Washington Post about some of the weirdest stuff his techs have found in aircraft lavs. The full list is absolutely delightful to peruse and imagine scenarios for why and how those things ended up in there.