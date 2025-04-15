The Most Discounted New Cars And SUVs You Can Buy In April 2025, According To Consumer Reports

Considering the current state of the economy and the risk all these Republican tariffs and uncertainty pose to employment, this isn't exactly what we'd call an ideal time to buy a new car. And yet, plenty of people find themselves in a position where buying now might still be a better option than putting it off and potentially paying more in the future when their car finally dies for good. Used cars tend to be cheaper, but on the other hand, there's less risk over the next several years if you buy new.

If you're one of those potential buyers, then how do you get a good deal on a new car? Well, one of the best ways is to find a car that's already heavily discounted. Those aren't necessarily going to be the coolest, most in-demand vehicles, but they do all come with a warranty. So which new cars currently have the biggest discounts? Our friends at Consumer Reports recently sorted through actual transaction data from TrueCar to figure that out, and while the actual discounts at your local dealer may differ, including between trim levels, this list is at least a good place to begin your search.