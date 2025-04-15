The Most Discounted New Cars And SUVs You Can Buy In April 2025, According To Consumer Reports
Considering the current state of the economy and the risk all these Republican tariffs and uncertainty pose to employment, this isn't exactly what we'd call an ideal time to buy a new car. And yet, plenty of people find themselves in a position where buying now might still be a better option than putting it off and potentially paying more in the future when their car finally dies for good. Used cars tend to be cheaper, but on the other hand, there's less risk over the next several years if you buy new.
If you're one of those potential buyers, then how do you get a good deal on a new car? Well, one of the best ways is to find a car that's already heavily discounted. Those aren't necessarily going to be the coolest, most in-demand vehicles, but they do all come with a warranty. So which new cars currently have the biggest discounts? Our friends at Consumer Reports recently sorted through actual transaction data from TrueCar to figure that out, and while the actual discounts at your local dealer may differ, including between trim levels, this list is at least a good place to begin your search.
Subaru Legacy - 5%
2025 Subaru Legacy Premium AWD
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 82
- MSRP: $27,510
- Average Transaction Price: $26,187
- Average Discount: $1,323
Audi A3 - 5%
2025 Audi A3 Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattro
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 76
- MSRP: $38,200
- Average Transaction Price: $36,362
- Average Discount: $1,838
Infiniti QX50 - 5%
2025 Infiniti QX50 Luxe AWD
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 69
- MSRP: $46,300
- Average Transaction Price: $43,865
- Average Discount: $2,435
Subaru Outback - 5%
2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT AWD
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 85
- MSRP: $42,910
- Average Transaction Price: $40,638
- Average Discount: $2,272
Mercedes-Benz C-Class - 6%
2025 Mercedes-Benz C 300
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 65
- MSRP: $48,450
- Average Transaction Price: $45,556
- Average Discount: $2,894
Mercedes-Benz GLB - 6%
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 58
- MSRP: $45,800
- Average Transaction Price: $42,913
- Average Discount: $2,887
BMW i4 - 6%
2025 BMW i4 eDrive35 Gran Coupe
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 89
- MSRP: $52,800
- Average Transaction Price: $49,416
- Average Discount: $3,384
Mercedes-Benz EQB - 7%
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQB250+
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: N/A
- MSRP: $53,050
- Average Transaction Price: $49,526
- Average Discount: $3,524
Mercedes-Benz GLA - 7%
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4Matic
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 55
- MSRP: $45,000
- Average Transaction Price: $41,905
- Average Discount: $3,095
Mercedes-Benz CLA - 10%
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
- Consumer Reports' Overall Score: 59
- MSRP: $44,400
- Average Transaction Price: $39,826
- Average Discount: $4,574