These Supercars Lose Value So Quickly, They're Almost A Steal

Buying an older used supercar is probably not something that your financial advisor would recommend or even tolerate; they can be exorbitantly expensive to maintain and repair when something inevitably goes wrong. But what if your new mixtape is about to drop and you just know it's going to get you up to 10,000 Spotify streams, or you're a burgeoning hypebeast influencer who has yet to be discovered, and you need whatever modicum of clout you can get? If either of those describes you or the person you want to be, then your totally sure-fire, foolproof ticket to the A-list is just a heavily depreciated used supercar away. Just keep in mind, Jalopnik is not responsible if you bankrupt yourself trying to keep up with the Kardashians.

Odds are, if you see a price that seems too good to be true, then it likely is. Most of the supercars on this list were at the pinnacle of performance, technology, and speed in their day. To achieve that takes precision engineering, bespoke parts, and low production numbers, which also means those bespoke parts can be fragile, hard to source, and alarmingly expensive. Though I would happily drive each of the cars on this list, I'd never actually own most of them because they're ticking time bombs of their increased likelihood of miserably expensive mechanical maladies.

To compose this list, we looked at recent auctions on Bring a Trailer and selected some screaming deals on several slightly senescent supercars. Proceed with caution.