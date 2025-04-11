These Supercars Lose Value So Quickly, They're Almost A Steal
Buying an older used supercar is probably not something that your financial advisor would recommend or even tolerate; they can be exorbitantly expensive to maintain and repair when something inevitably goes wrong. But what if your new mixtape is about to drop and you just know it's going to get you up to 10,000 Spotify streams, or you're a burgeoning hypebeast influencer who has yet to be discovered, and you need whatever modicum of clout you can get? If either of those describes you or the person you want to be, then your totally sure-fire, foolproof ticket to the A-list is just a heavily depreciated used supercar away. Just keep in mind, Jalopnik is not responsible if you bankrupt yourself trying to keep up with the Kardashians.
Odds are, if you see a price that seems too good to be true, then it likely is. Most of the supercars on this list were at the pinnacle of performance, technology, and speed in their day. To achieve that takes precision engineering, bespoke parts, and low production numbers, which also means those bespoke parts can be fragile, hard to source, and alarmingly expensive. Though I would happily drive each of the cars on this list, I'd never actually own most of them because they're ticking time bombs of their increased likelihood of miserably expensive mechanical maladies.
To compose this list, we looked at recent auctions on Bring a Trailer and selected some screaming deals on several slightly senescent supercars. Proceed with caution.
Dodge Viper SRT-10
When new, the second-generation of Dodge's iconic Viper cost between $75,000 and about $100,000. Its V10 powerplant produced between 500 and 640 horsepower depending on year and trim level, making it a serious performer. Now, you can find relatively low-mileage second-gen Vipers selling on Bring a Trailer in the range between $35,000 and $65,000. While it's not a massive drop from the original sale price of the Viper, it's still a pretty good deal.
McLaren MP4-12C
The MP4-12C was McLaren's first dedicated supercar in the 21st century, and it was an incredibly advanced piece of machinery when it was new — as it should be, given its price started at $231,000. McLaren's comeback yielded some questionable build quality, but its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 produced nearly 600 horsepower and shoved the 3,200-pound MP4-12C from 0 to 60 in about 3 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 205 mph. Now, you can find these decade-old supercars selling on Bring a Trailer between $85,000 and around $130,000. Not outrageously affordable, but certainly a great price for a proper supercar.
Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
Ferrari's premiere grand tourer in the mid-2000s, the 612 Scaglietti, cost $250,000 when new. Its naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V12 engine produced 533 horsepower, which is enough of a reason to get a 612 Scaglietti on its own. In its day, the 612 was criticized for its dowdy styling, clunky automated manual transmission option, and cushy cruiser demeanor. I remember hating the looks of the car when it first came out, but its simple lines have grown on me, especially from the rear.
Now, you can find Ferrari 612 Scagliettis selling on Bring a Trailer between $60,000 and $100,000. Again, not what many people would call a bargain, but certainly among the most Ferrari you can get for the price, especially with a genuine, naturally-aspirated V12.
Audi R8
Ah, the good old Audi R8. When new, R8 prices started around the $130,000 mark and went up from there. Audi's mid-engine supercar could be had with either a naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8 or a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, and both engines offered manual or automatic transmissions. The R8 may not be the most exciting supercar on this list, but it is a daily drivable supercar with many modern features. Plus, they sell on Bring a Trailer for prices ranging from $45,000 to $85,000. That's a great deal.
Bentley Continental GT
Now we're getting into the too-good-to-be-true section. The Bentley Continental GT defined the brand's trajectory in the 21st century, and injected a sense of excitement, innovation, style and performance into the once-stodgy British carmaker. Continental GT coupes and GTC convertibles cost between $150,000 and about $200,000 in the late 2000s, and came standard with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine that produced a minimum of 551 horsepower.
These days Continental GTs are selling on Bring a Trailer for between $25,000 to around $50,000. These big comfortable supercar coupes are a serious bargain compared to their original price, and even when put against the average sale price of new cars today. Just know that maintenance, fuel consumption, and parts will all cost you a lot of money.
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
The devilishly handsome Aston Martin V12 Vanquish cost around $235,600 when it was new back in 2001, but take inflation into account and its base price equates to about $430,000 in 2025 money. For that price, you get what I still believe is the best-looking Aston Martin ever made, a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12 that produced around 460 horsepower, and an admittedly awful early automated manual transmission.
Regardless, these British bruisers are now selling on Bring a Trailer for around the $50,000 to $75,000 mark despite their rarity. That mouthwatering V12 engine will be pricey to fuel and repair though, so proceed with caution.
BMW i8
If you think the BMW i8 isn't a supercar, tell that to its doors that open like a supercar's. This funky plug-in-hybrid looker originally started at $135,000 and went up from there. While its powertrain isn't the most exciting — a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 paired with an electric motor for a total of 357 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque (nice) — it is the most modern car on this list. It also has a relatively modern infotainment system, and it gets around 30 mpg average, with the ability to operate on EV power alone. The i8's powertrain is less exotic than the others on this list which makes it less cool to enthusiasts, but it should be easier and more affordable to service than the others on this list, and most people who see it on the road won't assume it's anything but a supercar.
i8s now sell on Bring a Trailer in the $45,000 to $80,000, so you can find one of these modern tech-heavy supercars for less than the price of the average new car.
Maserati GranTurismo
You all knew it was coming. Enter the strikingly beautiful but heavily depreciating Maserati GranTurismo. When new, these gorgeous GranTurismos started at about $120,000. Early cars came with a 4.2-liter V8, but S models got a 4.7-liter V8 that produced 444 horsepower, and though it isn't a light-on-its-feet stripped out race car, it's definitely a super gran tourer.
Maseratis of this vintage are not known for being reliable, so expect to find some issues and expensive repairs, but when that glorious V8 is singing its Italian siren song you'll forget all about the lights on the dashboard. First-generation Maserati GranTurismos have sold on Bring a Trailer for, no joke, between $20,000 and about $65,000.