I'm lucky enough to remember the first car I ever loved clear as day. It, like many young kids who are now around my age, was the C5 Chevy Corvette. Everything about it was absolutely fantastic to my six-year-old brain. I had an uncle with a brand-new red C5 convertible when I was a kid, and it consumed me. Every time I went to my aunt and uncle's house, all I wanted to do was sit in it. When I was old enough for video games, the first thing I would get behind the virtual wheel was a nearly identical Corvette.

Of course, as I've gotten older, I've realized that the C5 Corvette is really not the pinnacle of automotive excellence I thought it was in the early 2000s, but that doesn't mean I love it any less. I still have an incredibly big soft spot for that car — and all Corvettes honestly. There's just something about them that rockets me back to my youth the second I see or hear one.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Why don't you head on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what was the first car you ever loved? As always, I'll be giving away bonus points and various prizes to people who tell me a little story about the car and why you loved it so much.