These Are What You Wanted As First Cars (And What You Got Instead)

We've all got automotive dreams and, for some of us, those dreams start before we're even able to drive. Once we get that license in our hot little hands, we'd pick up a dream machine that would make the world our easily accessible oyster.

That didn't happen for a lot of us. Myself? As a girl who listened to indie music and read too much, I thought I'd get a quirky classic Volkswagen as a first car. My dad and I plunked $700 on a rusted out bag of German bolts in the form of an unloved, rusty Karmann Ghia. As soon as the flatbed arrived in our driveway, my naturally nervous mother said no. Absolutely not.

Looking back, it was a totally fair call. Having driven a Ghia, I can say with coincidence I would have gotten in trouble in that little coke can of a car pretty quickly. Instead I got my mom's hand-me-down 1995 Dodge Avenger. And you know what? It was the right choice. Good call Patricia Marquis. If your ignore the whole teenager trying to pay insurance in pricy Michigan on what was laughingly called a "sports car" by State Farm, it was the perfect teenager car: low, slow and no back seat for shenanigans. It was just right. Sometimes, Mama knows best, it seems. We asked you about your dreams deferred and got a lot of comments. Here's a few of our favorites.