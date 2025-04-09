These Are The Foreign Cars That Will Still Be Worth It After The Tariff Price Hikes

I actually bought my Miata RF Club on the premise of tariffs destroying the industry, doesn't help the fact that it's made in Japan and a good number of its parts are similarly Japan-made which likely make me regret my decision. I'm pretty sure this thing is on its way to becoming a $50k car which is just absurd (yes that's with all the options, including the $4k BBS/Recaro/Brembo pack).

That being said, unless there is an American-made lightweight RWD sports car, you're stuck driving a Mustang Ecoboost 10-speed (no manual) and I'd actually rather pay for a $50k Miata than get stuck driving one of those. It just feels THAT much better.

'Now if the Big 3 were to sell a sub 2.5k-pound performance car, FWD or RWD, I might change my tune.