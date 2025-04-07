At $2,950, Would You Add This 2010 Saab 9-5 BioPower To Your Bio?

The ability to run on E85 makes today's Nice Price or No Dice Saab a flexible fueler. Let's see if this high-mileage ethanol imbiber comes with a price that's not too corny.

In the relationships between journalists and businesses, the embargoing of information is an agreed-upon means for the former to meet deadlines while still allowing the latter to offer surprise and delight to its customers. The 1987 Toyota Supra we looked at last Friday brings to mind an instance when that tacit agreement was broken. Two years before our car hit the streets, and before Toyota had made any announcements about the impending model, a series of pictures of an undisguised version of the unannounced car crossed the desk of an editor at AutoWeek (then a print publication.) The magazine decided to run the images, breaking the embargo against their release and incurring the wrath of Toyota's marketing team.

The blowback was AutoWeek losing out on some early access information for a time, but the scoop probably proved worth it for the journalistic feather in the cap it provided the publication. We had no such drama with our now well-known Supra. Featuring a fairly fresh coat of paint and a T-top roof, it proved pretty as a picture in the ad. That presentation, along with a $9,000 asking price, combined to earn the big Toyota a 59% Nice Price win in our voting.