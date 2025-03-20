Step Inside A Factory Building 1960s Airliners

Stories about lost parts and corners being cut on the production line might give American aviation a bad rap these days, but it's always fun to look at how far we've come in more than half a century of aerospace research. That's where this vintage footage taken inside the factory that assembled McDonnell Douglas DC-10 aircraft comes in.

Boeing wasn't always the biggest name in American aerospace, and back in the 1960s a company called McDonnell Douglas churned out some pretty iconic civil jets that went into service across the U.S. and around the world. The company's most famous plane was probably the DC-10, a strange machine with a jet engine on each wing and a third mounted to the tail of the aircraft.

In a new video shared by excellent YouTube channel Boeing Classics, workers at the McDonnell Douglas show off what it took to assemble a DC-10 back in the 1960s.