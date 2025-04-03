The Fiat Punto Born This Way show car featured the most powerful engine that Fiat had planned for the Punto at the time of reveal, a 1.4-liter MultiAir turbo four that produced 135 horsepower and about 152 pound-feet of torque. That's not particularly polarizing, but its details sure were. The Born This Way special edition was shroud in a bespoke combination of Fiat's "to touch" matte yellow paint that also contained metal flake to make it sparkle. It also had a contrasting gloss black roof, door handles, and 17-inch alloy wheels as well as a custom B-pillar design.

The real Born This Way influence is apparent on the show car's interior where parts of the dashboard and the center portion of the seat upholstery were emblazoned with "Born This Way" messaging in distressed yellow and gray block letters. Fiat called it "InkLeather" upholstery and justifies its distressed appearance as a "lived-in" effect. Regardless of its justification, the pattern also featured words including provocative, irreverent, open minded, daring, and iconic.

Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" was an anthem encouraging radical self-acceptance, regardless of your perceived flaws and/or unique traits. Details about the 2011 Fiat Punto Born This Way edition are slim, but it doesn't look like it ever made its way to production. I'm not mad that it didn't get produced; while I like the paint color and the 'high performance' powertrain, the interior is a bit gauche. I wonder what known automotive enthusiast Lady Gaga thinks about it.