What's The Funniest Way You've Misused A Car?

Cars are carefully engineered with specific primary use cases in mind, whether that specific use is lapping racetracks as quickly as possible, traversing the toughest terrains without breaking a sweat, pushing the boundaries of fuel efficiency, or towing the heaviest trailer possible. In the real world though, owners rarely use cars strictly for their intended purpose. You've got many heavy-duty pickup trucks that serve duty as daily-driven family haulers, and many seriously capable off-roaders that never leave the comfort of paved roads.

While not all of these unintended roles are particularly exciting, you may find yourself using a boring car in an exciting or funny way every now and then. Whether you've used a Mazda Miata as a moving van, a Hummer H2 as a time attack truck, or a Mercedes-Benz S-Class for your mobile pet grooming service, we want to hear about it. What's the funniest way that you have misused a car?