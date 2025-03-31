Test Rocket Explodes Seconds After Europe's First Orbital Rocket Launch

It's been a big year for rocket explosions so far in 2025, with two craft from SpaceX experiencing "rapid unscheduled disassembly" above the Caribbean. Now, the inaugural test flight for a space startup ended in disaster when the first orbital rocket launch on mainland Europe exploded seconds after takeoff.

A test launch from space startup Isar Aerospace was due to become the first orbital rocket launch in mainland Europe with its test flight on Sunday March 30. The startup launched its Uncrewed Spectrum rocket from a facility in Norway, but the craft crashed back to Earth and exploded just seconds after it launched, reports the Guardian.

The rocket was billed as a key milestone for European space companies as it could have paved the way for satellite launches and similar programs on the continent. The launch clearly didn't go without a hitch, though, and the craft started wobbling shortly after takeoff. It then spun in the air and nosedived into the sea below, where it exploded.