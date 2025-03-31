These Are The Least 'You' Cars You Have Owned

Being a car enthusiast can be tough, especially when you see yourself as the type of person who should be driving a Porsche but you're on a budget that only covers a clapped-out old Kia. Sometimes though, the stars align and you wind up in a car that fits your budget and your wants as a car enthusiast who likes the act of driving. Last week we asked you what car you've owned that was the least 'you,' and you all shared some awesome stories, actually.

Some of your answers were logical choices that were dictated by necessity, while others ended up with some seriously unexpected and entertaining vehicles. There were two AMCs and one Geo that made the list, so y'all got some really obscure cars. I selected my personal favorites, but there are plenty of other great answers and stories that were shared that I didn't include here, so go read through the comments over there, or share your story in this post's comments.