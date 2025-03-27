What's The Least 'You' Car You Have Owned?
Sometimes you're fortunate enough to be in a position where you can take your time scouting for the perfect spec of the perfect car at the perfect price, and other times you need cheap, reliable transportation as soon as possible. Sometimes you know a car is going to be ideal for you as soon as you see it, and other times, a car is thrust upon you and you kinda gotta roll with it. So it begs the question, what's the least 'you' car that you've ever owned?
My first car was a 2005 Saab 9-3 cabriolet that I bought off Craigslist, and I was immediately smitten with it. It was cool and quirky and luxurious and fast, and it made me feel so special every time I drove it. Until everything went wrong, and I was forced to sell it off and buy a brown 2003 Honda CR-V. As a lifelong car enthusiast, I was mortified at the thought of driving such a mundane car, but I didn't have much choice since it was the first reliable thing I found in my price range. Over time, though, I learned to love it.
Desirable? No, but sometimes that's not the point
As the lede photo shows, I took it off-roading and splashed it through mud puddles. I used it as a mobile home on long solo road trips, and I watched countless sunsets in it. I learned over time to appreciate its greatness, and above all its dependability. Sure it was a boring mom car, but it became my trusty steed for all of my adventures and I'm so grateful for it. Despite all this, my brown 2003 Honda CR-V is still the least 'me' car that I've ever owned.
We want to hear your stories! Maybe you inherited memaw's raggedy old Ford Taurus that you promised yourself you'd never be caught dead driving, or you told yourself you'd never own a minivan but the pregnancy turned out to be triplets so you kinda had to. Either way, tell us about it! We want to know what car you've owned that was the least 'you.'