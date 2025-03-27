What's The Least 'You' Car You Have Owned?

Sometimes you're fortunate enough to be in a position where you can take your time scouting for the perfect spec of the perfect car at the perfect price, and other times you need cheap, reliable transportation as soon as possible. Sometimes you know a car is going to be ideal for you as soon as you see it, and other times, a car is thrust upon you and you kinda gotta roll with it. So it begs the question, what's the least 'you' car that you've ever owned?

My first car was a 2005 Saab 9-3 cabriolet that I bought off Craigslist, and I was immediately smitten with it. It was cool and quirky and luxurious and fast, and it made me feel so special every time I drove it. Until everything went wrong, and I was forced to sell it off and buy a brown 2003 Honda CR-V. As a lifelong car enthusiast, I was mortified at the thought of driving such a mundane car, but I didn't have much choice since it was the first reliable thing I found in my price range. Over time, though, I learned to love it.