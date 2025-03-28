At $28,000, Is This 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage An Advantageous Opportunity?

Exclusive automobiles like today's Nice Price or No Dice Aston Martin will never be paupers' cars, but some do depreciate into the realm of possibilities for many regular folks. Let's see if this V8 Vantage represents one such occasion.

Hoo-boy, ask you all to roll up your sleeves and do a little work, and you get all testy with the idea. To be all that it could be, yesterday's 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer needed a replacement engine installed, along with some might-as-wells as long as your hands are already dirty. Otherwise, it looked to be in pretty good shape, and at $10,000, it comes in at about a third of what really nice—and road-worthy—editions are bringing. Unfortunately for its seller, that wasn't a sufficiently wide margin, according to most of you. The Jeep proved just as unmoving in the vote, ending up with an overwhelming 82% No Dice loss.

Seeing as we're none-to-keen on the whole yanking engines thing, and because the weekend is looming, today, let's look at a car that seemingly only needs a butt in the driver's seat and a stab at the starter switch to enjoy.