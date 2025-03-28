Ladies, Start Your Brooms: The Crescent County Playable Demo Is Here

So, I spent about an hour with the demo and it's pretty great. You start off on a hill with your broom, and a short tutorial leads you through the basic controls. Then you're off to the races. As you ride along you notice different kinds of terrain — dirt/grass, gravel roads, paved roads, etc. — affect how fast your motorbroom moves and how it handles. Eventually you meet up with a couple of friends and the game takes you through some racing, how to use both your map and your phone (complete with witchy apps!), and how to modify your broom. That part of the tutorial ends with a shared pizza on a hillside and a job offer for Lu.

The next day, the second part of the tutorial, teaches you how to take on jobs and plan routes. You do three different jobs and get to explore the island a bit while you do so. While you make your deliveries, you learn more about the island, various technologies, and things like gliding and boosting. Once you do your deliveries, you have enough money to buy an upgrade for your motorbroom.

Motorbrooms have four stats — Top Speed, Hover, Off-Road Speed, and Handling — and the various mods you can buy from your new friend's garage affect those stats differently. For example, in my playthrough, I went with the LeyTech Offgrid mod which improves both Handling and Off-Road Speed (and looks like a motocross bike's saddle). From what little I saw of it, the game's upgrade system looks like a fun, lightweight version of Ride 4's (or Tourist Trophy's for you older bike nerds) upgrade and customization system.