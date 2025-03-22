One-Off Aston Martin Rapide Wagon Is The Real Connoisseur's Family Cruiser

Wagons are getting increasingly rare these days, and high-performance ones like the BMW M5 Touring are even less common. There's one stunning station wagon that puts almost every other to shame in terms of rarity, though, as just a single Aston Martin Rapide wagon exists and it's heading to auction.

Aston has a history with ridiculously rare, unbelievably wonderful wagons and shooting brakes, like this exquisite DB5 build and, my personal favorite, an old DBS shooting brake. This one-off wagon is based on the Rapide, which launched in 2010 as the brand's first foray into the "sensible" car category. It had space for four, five doors and even a mildly practical trunk. Oh, and there was a roaring V12 under the hood that could propel the sedan up past 200 mph.