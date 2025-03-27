Goober Pilot Forgets Passport, Forces Plane Bound For China To Turn Around Mid-Flight

Do you know that feeling of getting all the way to work and then realizing you left your cell phone at home? Well, multiply that by a trillion and you're about halfway to how one pilot felt after realizing he forgot his passport two hours into a trip to China. A United Airlines 787 flying from Los Angeles to Shanghai was forced to head back to the U.S. after one of the pilots noticed he didn't have his passport on him, NBC News reports.

United Flight 198 left LAX around 2 p.m. on March 22 with 257 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. About two hours into the flight, the plane pulled a U-turn and was redirected to San Francisco, where it landed around 5 p.m., according to CNN. The airline issued the following statement to news outlets: