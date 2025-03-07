No One At NASA Heard Of Musk's Offer To Bring Stranded Astronauts Home

It's possible Musk did offer the Biden administration a solution so unworkable that it was never run up the NASA chain to any real decision-makers. It wouldn't be the first time Musk has offered a "solution" that doesn't work and resorted to barely-not-defamatory name-calling when he didn't get to save the day. Former NASA administrator Bill Nelson suggested that this may well have been what happened, ruling out an emergency Dragon launch by telling WaPo "We didn't have the money to bring an additional Dragon to go up just for them, but we had another rotation coming up fairly soon." Yet, despite giving Musk that out, Nelson confirmed that any proposal from the billionaire "certainly did not come to [his] attention" — there was nothing for him to turn down.

It's entirely possible Musk is just making things up on Twitter, as he is wont to do, but it's equally possible that he DM'ed some NASA intern while on a bender to suggest some hairbrained bar-napkin scheme. Either way, no one in power at NASA — or stranded aboard the ISS — heard a whisper from Musk, let alone anything they could turn down out of some political agenda.