What Car Would You Live In For 100 Days If Doing So Meant Mr. Beast Gave It To You For Free After?

New cars are basically just for rich people these days. Meanwhile, Republicans have given up on any pretense that they aren't intentionally crashing the economy, so financing a new car is also pretty risky even if you can currently afford it. But what if, hypothetically, I told you there was a way to get a new car for free if you were willing to put up with a little inconvenience and possible humiliation in front of millions of people?

You see, YouTuber and possible soul eater Mr. Beast — AKA Jimmy Donaldson — makes an unfathomable amount of money from his videos, and his current hobby is getting people to torture themselves in exchange for money or gifts. Yesterday, he tweeted about several videos he has coming, and they all follow a similar theme. A pilot gets a plane for free if he can live in it for 100 days. A cop and a criminal each get $500,000 if they stay in jail for 100 days. A fat person gets $500,000 if he loses 100 pounds while living in a gym. You can probably see where I'm going with this.

Let's say Mr. Beast offered you a free car if you could live in it for 100 days. Presumably, there would be some allowance for using the bathroom and not getting fired from your job, but at the very least, you'd be expected to sleep in it every night and spend a minimum number of hours inside while awake. Let's also assume you won't be able to turn around and sell it immediately after. If such a scenario fell in your lap, what car would make it worth living in a car for 100 days?

If I had to pick, I'd probably go with the Lucid Gravity. Since it's a crossover, there should be enough space in the back to actually get decent sleep, and since it's electric, I'd be able to run the climate control overnight, as well as power a bunch of electronics. There are certainly other cars I'm more interested in owning personally, but it's still pretty darn cool, and I'm not getting 100 nights of bad sleep over an ND Miata. What about you, though?