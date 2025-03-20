Tesla Reportedly Can't Find $1.4 Billion, But We're Sure It's Fine

Typically, it's considered a big problem if someone loses $1.4 billion. That is, after all, a whole lot of money, at least to poors like you and me. So it's understandable that you would read the new Financial Times report claiming Tesla can't account for a missing $1.4 billion and be worried something's wrong with the federal government's favorite automaker. It's probably fine, though. Accounting departments lose track of money all the time. This is probably all just a political hit job from those Marxists SJWs who run the far-left Financial Times.

Were you to take FT at its word, the money Tesla spent on assets in the second half of 2024 doesn't match the value of the assets it allegedly purchased and is, in fact, off by about $1.4 billion. Specifically, Tesla claimed it spent $6.3 billion on "purchases of property and equipment excluding finance leases, net of sales," but on its balance sheet claimed its PP&E value only increased by $4.9 billion. But while that looks bad at first glance, it's also entirely possible Tesla simply sold some property or equipment, thus lowering PP&E on the balance sheet. It could also have other valid explanations that we don't know about.

Tesla didn't actually report any sales or changes that would explain the discrepancy, but that doesn't mean those reports aren't simply a little late, just like the new Tesla Roadster. If you assumed something sketchy was going on, that says more about you than it does about Tesla and Elon Musk.