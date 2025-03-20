One Of Eddie Jordan's Drivers Went To Jail For Assault, So He Took A Chance On Michael Schumacher

Suddenly in a desperate position for a replacement driver at Spa Francorchamps, Eddie Jordan started making calls. Ever the businessman, Jordan was looking for a driver who could not only do the job of getting the car around the circuit, but he wanted to make a bit of money in the process. The 22-year-old Michael Schumacher, then a contracted driver with the Sauber Mercedes sports car team and 1990 Macau Grand Prix champ, was available for the seat and Mercedes was willing to give Jordan $150,000 to get Michael into F1. Jordan asked Schumacher for his CV and probed whether the young German had ever been to Spa. When Michael responded that he had indeed been to Spa before, he didn't disclose that he'd been as a spectator, not as a racer. "If I'd known that, I wouldn't have let him drive," said Jordan. Schumacher was hardly a proven talent in 1991, but once he stepped into an F1 cockpit he really found where he belonged. The man who would become 7-time world champion got his F1 start in a recalcitrant Jordan 191 with a single session of practice before qualifying the car in 7th, which Jordan proclaimed to have been "like pole to us."

Schumacher's race would end just half a mile into the Grand Prix when his car's clutch smoked out, but the Benneton team saw his potential and signed him to their team for the remainder of 1991. Jordan, for his part, filed an injunction claiming finders keepers rules on Schumacher as his driver, but because the contract between Jordan and Schumacher had never been ratified a judge threw it out and Benneton got their driver. The rest is history, as you well know.

Despite the legal and contractual dramas, Schumacher and Jordan remained quite close for decades. When Schumacher finished his 300th Grand Prix in 2012 Jordan was among the first to congratulate him on a lengthy and successful career, presenting him with a fresh Jordan 191 clutch.

The sport simply won't be as bombastic and dramatic, nor kind and caring, without Jordan around.