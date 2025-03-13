I Have $20,000 For A Post College Commuter Car! What Should I Buy?

Blake just graduated from college and wants to upgrade his old Jetta with something sturdy that can handle long drives. With a budget of about $20,000, he would like good MPGs, a respectable stereo, and a comfortable interior. What car should he buy?

Here is the scenario.

I'm a 23 year old recent college grad living on my own in Austin. I currently drive a 2011 VW Jetta that has a ton of computer and brake issues, that would cost more to repair than the car is worth. I want something reliable that I don't constantly have to worry whether it can survive a 2 hour trip.

I want something relatively new with low miles, that I can keep for a little while. I would also like good gas mileage, easy-to-use infotainment, good sound system, prefer leather (easy-to-clean interior) My budget is around $20,000.

