Watch The Haim Sisters Escape A Bad Relationship With Drew Starkey In A Perfect '90s Land Cruiser

We've all had to escape from some sort of romantic situation, whether it be a bad hookup, a date that went south, or a relationship that you finally need to get out of. A lot of the time, your vehicle for escape is an actual vehicle — who among us hasn't jumped in our cars and gotten outta there? In the music video for Haim's new single "Relationships," the sisters' first music release in three years, Alana and Este help their sister — lead singer Danielle — pack up her things in the car after moving out of her boyfriend's house. The boyfriend is played by white boy of the moment Drew Starkey, who I can't imagine ever wanting to break up with, but I digress.

As the sisters sing lyrics like "F**kin' relationships, don't they end up all the same? I think I'm in love but I can't stand f**ckin' relationships," they're loading up Danielle's stuff into a glorious gold 1990s Toyota Land Cruiser. Honestly, that's a pretty great choice for a car to escape a toxic man with, especially if you stupidly left a bunch of your things at his house. A lot of the video is shot from within the Land Cruiser towards the cargo area, which is a cool framing, but we get to see some angles of the SUV as well. It's really just a great video overall, but the Landie is a cherry on top.