Tesla Showroom In San Francisco Hasn't Had Proper Permits Since 2016, But That Might Not Be Tesla's Fault

While wealthy developers may have been able to throw around enough money to turn San Francisco's permitting process into a labyrinth only they can afford to navigate while also getting in the way of any attempts to modernize, that doesn't mean there weren't any red flags with the renovation. The work was overseen by John Pollard, a contractor the city placed on its Expanded Compliance Control program's list of people in construction and real estate who have a track record of ignoring code requirements. That doesn't necessarily mean inspectors will find any issues with the showroom, but it does suggest they need to look at things a little more closely than they may have otherwise.

The good news is, it appears the renovation focused almost entirely on the interior of the building, so any protesters on the street should be perfectly safe. The building also probably won't collapse on you if you do go inside, but there are plenty of other reasons you shouldn't do that. You know, like the CEO doing his best to eliminate any and all regulations while also being an out and proud bigot who uses the value of his Tesla stock to finance his effective takeover of the federal government. Plus there was also that salute that sure looked like the one the Nazis used to do. So while the showroom's lack of a proper permit is a problem, it's probably better to focus on all the other bad stuff Tesla's CEO is doing. Well, that, and supporting local politicians who are willing to take on wealthy developers and real estate investors. After all, it shouldn't be harder to get a permit to renovate your bathroom than it is for a developer to get a new shopping center approved.