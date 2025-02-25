Rivian Claims 'Hands-Off' Driving Is Coming Soon

Driver-assist systems are the hot new way to justify texting behind the wheel, and it seems like every manufacturer is racing to offer the best way to stop paying so much attention to this whole "operating a motor vehicle" thing. The highest-level systems now allow some degree of hands-free driving, and Rivian wants in on that territory: The company's CEO announced that "hands-off" driving would be coming "within the next several weeks."

The announcement came on an investor call, according to Autoblog, where CEO R.J. Scaringe claimed that both the hands-off system and a more advanced "eyes-off" system would be coming soon. While the latter is reserved for updated R1 models with more advanced sensors, the former seems to be open to all existing trucks per Autoblog: