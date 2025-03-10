A CIA Spy Plane Crashed In Death Valley In 1952 And You Can Hike To It If You're Strong Enough

The wreckage of ARC Wing Grumman SA-16 Albatross Air Force 001 is visible from California Highway 190, and a couple hiking trails within Death Valley get you close enough to the plane to see it, but in order to actually get up close and personal with the craft you'll have to hike over 6,500 feet of elevation gain on some of the most dangerous terrain in the park. In order to get to the plane you need to hike up to the top of nearby Towne Peak, then descend for over an hour to reach the crash site. According to a hiker who visited the plane in 2007, "the final 150 feet to get to the plane is rather rough. It's a scree slope and you do have to be careful going down or you might really go down." If you're in really good shape you might be able to do this in a single day, but even many experienced hikers expect it to be a multi-day event.

I love hiking, weird transportation history, and our National Parks, but I think this one is beyond my skill level. I'll stick to the standard marked trails within the park, thank you very much. And if I was going to tackle this hike, I sure as hell wouldn't go alone. If you're inspired, good luck and Godspeed.