These Are The Cars You'd Buy If They Were $20,000 Cheaper

It's hard to find truly cheap cars these days, especially with the average vehicle transaction price being somewhere in the mid-$40,000 range. It makes us skip out on cars we'd otherwise buy if the circumstances were different. Well, let's say the circumstances were actually different. That's what led me to the question I posed to you all last week.

I wanted to know what car you'd buy if it was $20,000 cheaper. What car is just too far out of reach right now, but if there was $20,000 on the hood you'd pull the trigger? I got a hell of a lot of great answers from you folks. There's everything from expensive sports cars that come back down into a more reasonable price range, to econoboxes that were so cheap to begin with that you'd be getting a new car pretty much for free. Hell, in some cases, like the Nissan Versa, you'd be making money if you took one off a dealer's hands. That doesn't sound too shabby to me — I'll tell you that much.

Regardless, that's enough yapping out of me. Why don't you head on down below and check out the cars your fellow Jalops would buy if they just so happened to be $20,000 cheaper?