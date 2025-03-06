What Car Would You Buy If It Was $20,000 Cheaper?

It's undeniable that new cars are just about as expensive as they ever have been with prices hanging right under $50,000 for the average new car, but what if that wasn't the case? What if we lived in a world where everything was $20,000 cheaper? That idea is what leads me to today's question.

I want to know what car you'd purchase if it was $20,000 cheaper. What car is just a bit too far out of reach for you to justify buying? It's a very simple question — look at a car's MSRP and chop 20 grand off. Is that enough to get you interested? Don't worry if you're one of those "I never buy new cars" people. I get it, and I hear you. Please feel free to apply this $20,000 discount to a used car as well. I'm not here to tell you how to live your life. I'm here to start a discussion and have fun!