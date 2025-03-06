What Car Would You Buy If It Was $20,000 Cheaper?
It's undeniable that new cars are just about as expensive as they ever have been with prices hanging right under $50,000 for the average new car, but what if that wasn't the case? What if we lived in a world where everything was $20,000 cheaper? That idea is what leads me to today's question.
I want to know what car you'd purchase if it was $20,000 cheaper. What car is just a bit too far out of reach for you to justify buying? It's a very simple question — look at a car's MSRP and chop 20 grand off. Is that enough to get you interested? Don't worry if you're one of those "I never buy new cars" people. I get it, and I hear you. Please feel free to apply this $20,000 discount to a used car as well. I'm not here to tell you how to live your life. I'm here to start a discussion and have fun!
What I'd buy
I suppose it wouldn't be fair of me to present this question and then not give an answer of my own. There are lots of great answers. Stuff like the Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Porsche 718 Boxster and Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon are all excellent choices, however mine is a bit more realistic for my budget. If I could cut $20,000 off the price of any car, the very next day you'd catch me behind the wheel of an Apex Blue Acura Integra Type S. As it stands, that car costs $54,695, including destination. That's very far outside of my budget, but if I were to be able to get into a brand new ITR for just $34,695, well, now you're talking my language. OK, to be fair that's still more than I could afford given my Blogger Salary(™), but it's something I could certainly delude myself into thinking was a good idea.
Anyway, that's enough out of me. Head on down and let your fellow Jalops know what car you'd purchase if it was $20,000 cheaper.