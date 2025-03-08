Rare Ohio W: Lawmakers Want To Ban Police Ticket Quotas

Ohio isn't really known as a place where good things happen, but as the saying goes, "a broken clock is right twice a day." With news that lawmakers in the state want to ban police departments from having arrest and ticket quotas, it seems we have hit one of those times on the clock.

The bipartisan bill, reintroduced by Democratic State Representative Rose Sweeney alongside Republican Kevin Miller, looks to eliminate quotas for both arrests and tickets in the Buckeye State, according to WCMH 4. Why that was even a thing in the first place is beyond me, but it's a step in the right direction.

"Law enforcement officers' primary job is to protect and serve our community — they can't do that if they are expected to meet arbitrary quotas that don't reflect the safety needs of the community," said Sweeney, who also introduced the measure last General Assembly. "We want our law enforcement officers to be evaluated based upon the quality of their police work, not the quantity of tickets they can write."

If a ban like this is passed, Ohio will become the 26th state to do so, joining the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, among others. Apparently, the Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association and the Fraternal Order of Police are also on board with this proposed law. It's an extremely rare win for these groups — even rarer than an Ohio win.